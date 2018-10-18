We started producing our own beats out of frustration – DopeNation

Talented music duo, DopeNation has revealed that several frustrations they encountered while trying to enter the music industry, forced them to produce their own beats.
The duo, made up of identical twin brothers, said they became fed up with constantly joining long queues just to record their songs.They recounted 13 years ago in Takoradi, in the West Region, how they used to wait in queues to have a recording session with WilliesBeatz.
“You have to buy Willies ‘waakye’,” a member of the duo, B2, born Micheal Boafo, told Andy Dosty in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.
He said WilliesBeatz, was, in those days busy recording big acts like Guru, Kofi Kinaata and Castro and therefore, barely had time.
Due to the frustrations, B2 said they had to watch YouTube videos to learn how to produce their own beats.
Reacting to observations that they sound like rapper EL, Tony Boafo, known as Twist, explained that they took a lot of inspiration from the award-winning rapper.
“We learned something from him,” he said.
“He always encourages us,” Twist said.
“It took us about five years to master [producing their beats],” he added.
DopeNation is known for producing hit songs such as ‘Kpuu Kpaa’ by Shatta Wale, ‘Wow’ by Joey B feat EL, ‘Sebgefia’ by Joey B and EL, ‘Poison’ by Ebony Reigns, ‘Forever’ by Eazzy feat Mr Eazi, and ‘Nana Ama’ by Pappy Kojo.
Credit: Myjoyonline