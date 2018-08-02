We were attacked during ‘Woara’ video shoot – Kwesi Arthur

The Ground Up Award-winning Rapper, Kwesi Arthur has revealed the stress and frustrations he went through with his team during the shoot for 'Woara' video.
The 'Woara' hitmaker, Kwesi Arthur and his "Ground Up" were denied access to use the location for the video shoot for not seeking approval from the authorities of Shai Hills to use the venue.
"The day of the video we went to Shai Hills, we didn’t know we had to go through the authority to get to the venue, we went straight to the Hills and you know the people take care of the place. Some people “pull up” on us saying we can’t do this here and we were actually talking to him and he was saying a lot of things.
“We didn’t know what he wanted so we were like okay, the sun is going down and we needed sunlight for the video. We told him that we want to wrap up the shoot and get back to him. We finished the shoot not knowing he had called the rapid response team and told them that we were poachers and we are shooting".
“He didn’t tell them we are shooting a video. He just told them we are shooting so the rapid response team came with guns and stuff and told us to go down as they fired shots”, Kwesi Arthur said.
