Wiyaala on BBC's list of "Amazing African Women" 2018

Yes, it's another feather in the cap for Ghana as Wiyaala makes it to BBC's list of "Amazing African Women" for 2018.
The Upper West songstress took her place alongside Ilhan Omar, the first Somali-American to be elected to the US Congress, Sahle-Work Zewde, Ethiopia's first female president, South African wrestler Cindi Gold, Somalian boxer Ramla Ali, FGM warrior Agnes Pareiyo and others as examples of African women who have stood up to be counted amongst those who have battled their way to the top.
It can not be denied that Wiyaala, aka the Lioness of Africa, has had a remarkable 2018, touring four continents worldwide enchanting multiple audiences with her charisma, energetic stage performances, towering vocals, and inspirational message.
It was all summarised in a BBC interview when she declared she was proud of her short hair and black skin and she in no way wanted to be a clone of any other culture. The feature provoked a firestorm of worldwide approval and became the fourth most watched BBC video of 2018 with more than seven million views.
Wiyaala has since returned to Ghana and has continued to work with energy and commitment including writing and performing the song for Women's AFCON 2018 at the opening ceremony in Accra.
A sensational performance at AFRIMA, duetted with Teddy Osei on Osibisa's 50th anniversary at her own Lioness Concert in Accra at which she was hailed as Ghana's best live performer, male or female, by leading music critic Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, the inaugauration of "The Stage" in Wa for the cultural enrichment of the Upper West Region and her own Djimba World Festival in her home village of Funsi which included a free childen's eye clinic for the visually impaired. Not content with that, she designed and sewed her stage dresses; shot, directed and edited her own music video and dropped a classic sixteen track album "Sissala Goddess". Lioness! We are out of breath trying to keep up.
Credit: Isshak Abdullai