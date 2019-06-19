Yaa Pono signs special ambassadorial deal with Mybet Africa

Hiplife artiste, Yaa Pono has penned down a juicy deal as the new face of Mybet Africa brand campaigns in conjunction with a special promotion for AFCON 2019 dubbed “I Bet Ghana Will Score”.
Yaa Pono signed the deal in a short ceremony at their office complex in Accra on June 18, 2019.
The 'Obiaa Wone Master' hitmaker took to his Instagram page to announce his new achievement to the world.
He wrote: “LET’S PUT THE DEAL ON THE TABLE …,AS THE BLACK STARS REPRESENT GHANA IN THE AFCON 2019 TOURNAMENT … MYBET.AFRICA. .. #AMBASODOR.”
The Marketing Head for Mybet Africa stated that “mybet.africa is thrilled to collaborate with Ponobiom to bring to life campaigns of mybet.africa in the ensuring days and hope it inspires all Ghanaians to get involved in mybet.africaPonobiom campaigns”.
Ponobiom on his part was delighted to be associated with Mybet Africa and hinted, Ghanaians would soon see exciting, and breathtaking campaigns across all media.