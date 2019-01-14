Yvonne Nelson to premieres 'Sin City' on Valentine's Day

Actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson will on Val’s Day February 14 outdoor a new movie titled, Sin City with a grand premiere at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra.
Movie fans will be taken through yet another exciting cinema experience while they also learn from the movie.
Sin City tackles some of the difficulties in marriage and relationships, covering the mysteries of love, mortality, loyalty, and human vows.
Directed by Pascal Amanfo, it stars the 2018 Ghana Movie Awards Beast Actress In Lead Role award winner; Yvonne Nelson, Adjetey Anang, Kweku Elliot, Kunle Remi, Regina Van Helvert, Gabriel Narh Addo, Rosaline Meurer, Michelle McKinney Hammond, and Oscar Provencal among others.
Coming from the stables of YN Productions, movie enthusiasts are assured of nothing but an awesome experience on Val’s Day.
Sin City tells the story of Philip (Kunle Remi ) and Julia (Yvonne Nelson), a couple high up on the ladder of success and living their dream. Their marriage seems perfect except they can’t seem to get to spend time with each other owing to Philips’ frequent trips.
Finally when they decide to spend time together and go away for a few days, then comes the twists and turns that movie enthusiasts will see for themselves on Val’s Day.
The premiere is expected to attract all who matter in the movie industry and beyond.
On Friday Yvonne announced the movie with the release of its trailer on her Instagram.
“I wanna see you all on Val’s day .. its gonna be a party SINCITY Premieres on the 14th of February at the Silverbird cinemas Accra mall at 7pm sharp,” she said when she shared the trailer.