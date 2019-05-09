Video : Yvonne Okoro promises Black Queens $10,000

Actress Yvonne Okoro has promise the Ghana Black Queen a sum of $ 10,000 should they reach the semi-finals of the WAFU Women’s Cup of Nations.
Yvonne Okoro took a trip to Abidjan to motivate and support the Black Queens ahead of their first encounter against Senegal at the Robert Champroux Stadium.
It was during this meeting that Okoro promised to give the Black Queens 10,000 dollars should they reach the semifinals of the WAFU Zone B competition.
Speaking to the defending champions, Yvonne said, “Your reward awaits you once you go past the group stages and reach the semis”.
Yvonne arrived there with Lawyer Naa Odofoley Nortey, a member of the GFA Normalization committee to throw her weight behind the Black Queens as they seek for back-to-back WAFU glory.
In the maiden edition last year, host Nation, Ivory Coast beat Ghana by a lone goal in the tournament’s opener.
Debutants, the Teranga lionesses first ever international encounter with the Black Queens dates back to 22 September 2002 and were whipped by a 3-0 margin.
Since then, Ghana has always dominated meetings between the two.
However, Yvonne Okoro earlier revealed her aspiration to be an ambassador for Women’s football when the truncated Ghana football resumes.
“It is my hope that women’s football will get the needed support to take a step ahead.”
The Black Queens won their opening game 2-0 against Senegal on May 8, 2019.
Watch Yvonne Okoro promising the Black Queens below:
