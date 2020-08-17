A message for contemplation: how to destroy a nation

Covid-19 death toll hits 231 Eight more people have succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease in Ghana,…

Photos: Ahmed Boakye wins 2020 TV3 Ghana's Strongest Ahmed Boakye is the winner of the 2020 edition of TV3 Ghana’s Strongest reality…

Two armed robbers gunned down by police at Takpo Police in the Upper West region has shot dead two suspected armed robbers with…

Belarus protests: Strikes expected as Lukashenko remains defiant Fresh strikes are expected in Belarus after a weekend which saw tens of…

South Africa eases Covid-19 lockdown restrictions South Africa's president has said coronavirus infections appear to have peaked…