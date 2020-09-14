Elizabeth Ohene writes: Behind Ghana and Nigeria's love-hate affair

Arsenal give Fulham an unfriendly welcome to the Premier League Arsenal started the new Premier League season with a blistering performance to…

Afghanistan war: 'Historic' peace talks with Taliban begin The first peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have begun…

Frank Lampard blasts 'hypocrite' Jurgen Klopp Frank Lampard labelled Jurgen Klopp a hypocrite for criticising Chelsea’s…

Canada reports zero COVID-19 deaths for first time since March Canada reported zero COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours for the first time…

TikTok rejects Microsoft bid at eleventh hour Microsoft has said that its offer to buy the US operations of hugely popular…