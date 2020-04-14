Patrick Fynn Writes: Why God doesn’t have a solution for Covid-19

AshantiGold capture 3 players AshantiGold have completed the capture of three players as they seek to bolster…

“Grieving - The price of love” A month ago, a good friend of mine who has lost her dad asked me a very…

What is Easter Sunday all about ? Easter Sunday is one of the most festive events among Christians worldwide.

Premier League to introduce three rule changes for next season The Premier League is set to use new rules next season after football's…