1,773 recover as Ghana's COVID-19 cases hit 6,096

Ghana has recorded 178 new COVID-19 cases as the total now stands at 6,096.
The Ghana Health Service disclosed this in its latest update on Tuesday night [May 19, 2020.]
The update indicated that there had been an increase in the number of cases in four regions -Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western and Central Regions.
19 more recoveries have also been confirmed, increasing the number to 1,773.
The number of deaths remains at 31 as of May 19, 2020.
The Greater Accra Region still has the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by the Ashanti, Central and Western Regions.
Case count per region
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region – 4,536
Ashanti Region – 888
Central Region – 256
Western Region – 111
Eastern Region – 100
Western North Region – 57
Volta Region – 41
Northern Region – 31
Oti Region – 26
Upper East Region – 26