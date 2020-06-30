10 killed with several others injured in accident on Obuasi-Dunkwa road

At least ten people have died with several others injured in an accident on the Obuasi-Dunkwa road in the Ashanti Region.
The accident involving a Sprinter and a Ford bus left several others severely injured.
According to a police report the two vehicles involved in the accident tried to avoid a sand debris on the road resulting in a head-on collision.
Six persons are said to have died on the road and four died later at the Obuasi Government Hospital.
Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department at the Obuasi Police Depratment DSP Joseph Okrah narrated the incident.
"On June 29, 2020, the Police received a call around 9:30 PM that there has been an accident on the road between Obuasi and Dunkwa. We proceeded to the scene and on reaching there it was detected that the Sprinter bus and a Ford bus had collided head on. By the grace of God, those who sustained injuries are doing well and the Doctors are working on them. They may be around 11. We are making efforts to identify all those who died".
In March this year, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service (MTTD) says it will deploy accident prevention squad to accident-prone areas to curb the menace following some fatal accidents in the country.
That was after Ghana recorded one of the deadliest accident which occurred on the Kintampo-Tamale highway on March 9, 2020, it claimed 30 lives with 27 of them burnt beyond recognition.
The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) on its part has called for an all hands on deck approach in reducing carnages on our roads.