$150 COVID-19 test at KIA reliable - FDA 

The Foods and Drugs Authority, FDA says the Covid-19 test at the Kotoka International Airport is reliable.
FDA in a statement said they are responding to a media interview granted by Dr Kofi Bonney of Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, during which inaccurate and unscientific claims were made about the performance of the device intended to be used for testing passengers arriving at the Kotoka International Airport.
The FDA wishes to state that, testing authorised for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 Virus at KIA is not a rapid diagnostic test but rather a device which detects the virus in nasopharyngeal swabs.
