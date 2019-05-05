20-acre Marijuana farm uncovered in forest reserve; suspects on the run

A marijuana farm has been uncovered by a joint task force in the Krokosua forest in the Western North region.
The 20-acre farm, about the size of 10 football fields put together, was discovered by operatives of the joint task force against illegal farming at Juaboso, who were tasked to protect the forest.
According to the Deputy Forestry Manager for the area, one of the guards discovered the farm and informed his supervisor about it.
Yaw Obeng Asante said when the duo got there they saw a man fleeing the farm. They then proceeded to inform the Forestry Manager.
Mr. Asante said as the deputy, he led the security personnel to the farm but when they got there, the suspected owner had already harvested some of the plants.
“I am using this opportunity to caution those farming illegally in the forest,” he said.
He said the commission is putting measures in place to ensure such illegal farmers do not destroy the forest. Meanwhile, the task force is on a manhunt for those involved in the illegal activity.
