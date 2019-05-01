Gov't on course to establish cocoa farmers pension scheme-Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says the government is on course to establish a pension scheme for cocoa farmers in Ghana.
Speaking at the 2019 National May Day celebration in Accra under the theme "Sustainable Pension for all: The Role of Social Partners", President Akufo-Addo said after creating the cocoa farmers pension scheme, same will be done for other workers in the informal sector to help them enjoy life during retirement.
"At the moment government's efforts are on course to establish a cocoa farmers pension scheme, this trend will be extended to other workers in the informal economy."
According to President Akufo-Addo, salaries and working conditions of most people in the formal sector have been improved but it is not reflecting in their output.
"I believe it is time we face reality and start asking ourselves some of the difficult questions, development remains our collective responsibility and aspiration, should we continue to pay greater attention to improving the conditions of the few that have jobs? or should we concentrate on creating the atmosphere for more jobs to be generated? for years we all say many public officials resort to corrupt practices because they were badly paid, salaries and conditions of service have been improved for many and we have not seen the equivalent improvement in the quality of work they do."
"Everyone knows the critical contribution of labour to the production process, economic growth and sustainable development, it is important the dignity of labour is maintained throughout retirement," Akufo-Addo added.
