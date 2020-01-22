20-year-old man to be arraigned for allegedly killing mother in Tamale

Police Command in Tamale will on Thursday, January 23 be put before court a 20-year-old man for allegedly killing his mother.
The Tamale Metropolitan Crime Officer DSP Nick Boakye speaking to Joy FM said the suspect, Osman Abdul Moomen was arrested by community folk and handed over to the police for the alleged crime.
The deceased, Kubura Alhassan, who was about 55-years-old had a cut on the head which they suspect was caused by a strike from a pot.
The law enforcers are, however, waiting for an official report from hospital officials who went to the deceased home to assess the corpse.
“The community folk are Muslims and would not allow them to take the corpse away,” the police said.
The suspect was arrested from his hideout.