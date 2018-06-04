2018 BECE: Candidates urged to remain focus

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa has encouraged candidates writing the 2018 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to remain focus in these last five days.
Prof Opoku-Amankwa said the last five days mark the end of their basic education in the country which will also open opportunities for them in the near future.
The Director-General gave the encouragement while touring some selected examination centers within the Tamale Metropolis and Sagnerigu Municipality in the Northern Region on Monday, June 4, 2018.
At the Ghana Senior High School Center, candidates were geared up with words of encouragement from the education Professor ahead of Monday's paper.
Prof Opoku-Amankwa cautioned teachers to stay clear off the examination halls as nine years of nurturing should be enough to trust that their students will pass.
He reminded the candidates to return to their various schools after the examination to be taken through the senior high schools selection process which he said, will be running for the next three weeks.
A total of 46,744 candidates from 865 both public and private schools are sitting for the examination in the Northern Region.
141 centres have been sellected across the Region for the five days period.