2019NSMQ : Geyhey flaws Achimota ,Prempeh to reach Semis

The only girl's school for the quarter finals, Wesley Girls' Senior High School has dumped its competing schools Motown and Prempeh College in the second day of the contests of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).
The competing giant schools and past winners of the National Science and Maths quiz came face to face in the second day of the quarter-finals.
It was a tough one at the beginning of the contest, giant Achimota School secured 25pts followed by Prempeh College 23pts and Wesley Girls' High School, 18pts.
The first round did not go on well with Geyhey as they scored 18pts in the Speed race Geyhey shoot up with 26pts followed by Achimota School, 23pts and Prempeh College 23pts.
At the Problem of the day stage, Achimota led with 10pts, Geyhey 9pts and Prempeh College, 3pts.
Geyhey after clashing with Motown and Prempeh
Still a tough contest, Achimota School still leading scored 49pts, Wesley Girls' High School, 48pts and Prempeh College 27pts in round 4.
Wesley Girls' High School succeeded with 57pts, Achimota School 49pts and Prempeh College: 27pts at the end of the contest.
