2019NSMQ : Tepa SHS sacks Accra Aca, progresses to Semis

Tepa Senior High School has qualified for the semi-final stage of the 2019 NSMQ after giving Accra Academy and St Johns Grammar School a challenging contest.
In the first round of the contest, Tepa SHS attempted bonus and main questions correctly. Accra Academy striving their way through could not meet up with Tepa SHS whilst St Johns Grammar School was doing their best.
Again, Tepa dominated the first round with 23 pts, Accra Aca followed with 17 pts and St Johns Grammar 13 pts.
The speed race contest was a bit challenging for Accra Aca in round 2 of the quarterfinal stage of 2019 as they secured 18 pts. Closer to the winner of the competing Tepa SHS, St Johns scored 20pts and the ultimate, Tepa scored 25pts.
Competing schools in round 3 struggled for points with the Problem of the day, which was round 3. All competing schools tallied with 3 pts.
The next round saw Tepa SHS in the led with 44 pts, St Johns 35 and the Academicians secured 29 pts.
The Academicians dismissed by Tepa SHS with just 1 pt
At the final stage of the contest, Tepa SHS dismissed the Academicians with just a point and qualified for the Semifinal stage of the 2019 National Science and Maths quiz. Tepa SHS secured 50 pts, St Johns Grammar followed with 39 pts and Accra Aca, 29pts.
