2020 census : GhanaPost App will simplify data collection - Statistician reveals

A Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) says the GhanaPostGPS App is a relevant resource that will simplify the collection of data in the upcoming 2020 population census.
Addressing a section of the media after a brief meeting between officials of the Ghana Post and the GSS in Accra on June 4 2019, Prof. Annim noted that the entire data collection method had changed from paper to computer-based collection.
He stated that: “The use of the GhanaPostGPS App will simplify the collection of data, such as Geocodes, data on regions, districts and localities which always form part of data collected in every census since 1960.”
“The 2020 Population and Housing Census (PHC) will provide a comprehensive list of the location of structures, schools, hospitals, among others, to help Ghana Post improve on its service delivery,” he added.
Also, the Chief Commercial Officer of Ghana Post, Mr Jonathan Ansah, contributing his quota at the meeting added that he was optimistic about the collaboration. Adding to that he indicated that arrangements would be made to train the GSS team on the App in order to generate accurate data for a successful census.
Background
The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, launched Ghana's digital property address system on October 18, 2017.
The system which is basically for easy navigation will help in reducing the difficulties in locating people and properties across the country.
It is a global addressing system which uses the Global Positioning System (GPS) technology to divide Ghana into grids of 5m x 5m squares and assigns each one a unique address.
It has an application which will allow Ghanaians to validate their home and business addresses in order to create a national address registry for easy direction and identification purposes.
It was designed by Vokacom, a Ghanaian information technology firm, with the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) hosting the data.
With this system, every land and property in Ghana including undeveloped parcels of land gets a permanent address.
READ ALSO:Gov't to employ 3,000 graduates to generate digital addresses