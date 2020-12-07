2020 Election: EC official arrested in Kwadaso for allegedly not stamping ballots

An official of the Electoral Commission has been arrested in Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region for allegedly not stamping ballot papers.
Voters complained about the ballots not having the EC stamp and that resulted in a bit of chaos.
The angry voters who noticed this act wanted to assault the said official but police came to the scene and whisked the EC official away.
Kwadaso is a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Some angry residents
An eyewitness speaking to the media said: "She gave me the ballot and I realized there was no stamp at the back but went ahead to vote, so the moment I moved away someone drew my attention to it, I spoke with others and they also told me theirs had no stamp, some people got angry and confronted her but she insisted it had the stamp, the EC officers poured all the ballots on a table and they found two papers without the stamp. Some people wanted to attack her but the police came and whisked her away, ".
A total of 17,027,655 registered voters are expected to cast their ballot at about 33,367 polling stations across the country.
According to the Electoral Commission (EC), voting will commence at 7am and end at 5pm on the election day.
In all, 12 candidates are on the ballots seeking to be elected as President of Ghana.
They are; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (NPP), John Dramani Mahama (NDC), Christian Kwabena Andrews (GUM), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet (CPP), Akua Donkor (GFP), Henry Herbert Lartey (GCPP), Hassan Ayariga (APC), Percival Kofi Akpaloo (LPG), David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera (PNC), Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku (PPP), Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings (NDP) and Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, (Independent Candidate).
Meanwhile, the EC has said barring any impediment, it is determined to declare results 24 hours after polls.