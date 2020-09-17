2020 elections : Road Safety Authority to engage political parties over safety concerns 

The Road Safety Authority will before the 2020 general elections engage the various political parties over safety concerns.
Despite a reduction in road accidents due to the Covid-19 restrictions on movement, the Authority said there is a need to engage the political parties ahead of the elections.
Northern Regional Director of the Road Safety Authority Alexander Ayata said the engagement will help the authority ascertain how the parties will convey their members to rallies and the coordination for their convoys.
"We are working hard to see to it that before December we would have also had the chance to talk to the political leaders to see how anytime there is a rally how they convey their people. So that when they are driving in convoy how do they give that space between the lead car and timing of movement. The number of people in the car too."
Meanwhile, the driver who is suspected to have caused the Kyekyewere accident has been arrested.
The man who is a driver of a cargo truck involved in the accident has been picked up.
His mate, however, has suffered some injuries to his eyes and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.
Some 11 passengers are feared dead after a cargo truck crashed into two buses at the Kyekyewere Community stretch of the Accra to Kumasi Highways in the Eastern Region.
Over 50 other passengers are said to be injured in the accident which occurred around 5:30 am, Tuesday.
According to eyewitnesses, a DAF Cargo Truck believed to be heading towards neighbouring Burkina Faso, burst a tyre causing the driver to lose control of the steering wheel.
The vehicle subsequently veered off its lane and crashed into the two buses fully loaded with passengers from Kumasi to Accra.
An STC bus with registration number GE 8131-16 and another bus with registration number GT4997 -20 in their attempt to dodge the DAF Cargo truck crashed.
Personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) were called to the scene to help control the situation.
Sources say some of the victims involved in the accident have been sent to the Nsawam and Suhum Government Hospitals.