Ghana marks 36th edition of National Farmers’ Day

Ghana is today November 6, 2020, marking the 36th edition of the National Farmers’ Day celebration.
This year's celebration is being held at Techiman in the Bono East Region on the theme “Agribusiness Development under COVID 19 – Opportunities and Challenges”.
The National Farmers’ Day is usually celebrated on the first Friday of December every year, except in election years when it is held in November.
According to the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery December 4, 2020, which marks Farmers Day, remains the date for the Statutory Public Holiday and would be observed as such throughout the country.
Since Farmers' Day was introduced by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in 1988, the first Friday in December has been set aside to honour farmers and fishermen for their efforts in feeding the nation and recognise the vital contributions of a strong agricultural sector to the prosperity of the Ghanaian economy.
A programme of activities takes place to mark the day including prizes which are awarded to deserving farmers and fishers in order of best practices and outputs.
A National Farmers Forum takes place at which the award winners can meet policymakers and experts on technological advances in the agricultural sector and also make their views known.