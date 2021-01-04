2020 Teacher Licensure Examination: Over 8,000 candidates fail

The National Teaching Council (NTC) have announced that they will release the results of the 2020 Teacher Licensure Examination on January 5, 2021.
The NTC statement revealed that out of 27,455 candidates who sat for the exam, 8,442 failed to meet the pass mark.
The number represents 30.7% of the total candidates who sat for the exams in October 2020.
The Council said the full results will be released on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, excluding those of some candidates which have been withheld pending investigations.
“The National Teaching Council (NTC) is set to release the results of October 2020 Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE) on Tuesday, January 5, 2021,” the statement said.
Total number of candidates: 27,455
Total pass: 19,013 (69.3%)
Total fail: 8,442 (30.7%)
The council has called on all candidates to check their results from the NTC online portal at exam.ntc.gov.gh by using either their pins given during registration or their examination index numbers using their phone numbers.
“All candidates can check their results from the NTC online portal at exam.nte.gov.gh by using either their pins given during registration or their examination index numbers using their phone numbers. Candidates are advised to print their provisional certificates after checking results.”
Candidates were also advised to print their provisional certificates after checking their phone numbers.
The NTLE was introduced by the government in 2019 backed by the Education Act of 2008, Act 778, with the first-ever teacher licensure exams taking place in September 2018.