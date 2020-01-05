243 fire incidents recorded in 13days - Fire Service

The Ghana Fire Service has revealed that 243 fire incidents have been recorded in 13 days as the dry season intensify.
Due to this, the Ghana National Fire Service is cautioning Ghanaians to be fire alert as the harmattan season intensify in the country.
The harmattan season is most often characterised with fire outbreaks in most parts of the country destroying peoples properties especially farmlands.
According to the Fire Service, they have recorded 243 fire since 24th of December 2019.
Public Relations Officer for the Ghana National Fire Service, Ellis Okoe Robinson in an interview with Joy FM shared some safety tips that Ghanaians need to take notice of to avoid any fire outbreak in their homes.
"You should ensure that your kitchen there are certain safety measures you put in place so we don't need to keep flammable things in the house like petrol, turpentine and the rest and a lot of people use gas in the house, you will observe that people don't maintain their regulators they only wait for it to get spoil and put stone on it, it's very dangerous if you are cooking and the........catches fire you just need to cover the pan with the lead and then put off the burner, should your cylinder catch fire you need a wet towel and stand a few meters away and cover it gently, we should also avoid grown weeds around our house........."
Police begin probe into premix fuel explosion that killed 3, injured 5 at Elmina
The Ghana Police Service has begun investigations into the circumstances that led to the premix fuel explosion that killed 3 persons and injured 5 others at Elmina in the Central Region.
According to reports, three persons are reported dead with five others in critical condition after the explosion at Elmina in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem in the Central region.
The incident occurred Friday when a stored premix fuel in a house caught fire and exploded.
Fire servicemen who came to rescue the situation could not have access to the scene leading to the death and damage caused to the canoes in the area.
Some residents in the area claim a fisherman called Kwaw Tawiah allegedly set fire on a coal pot near the premix fuel resulting in the explosion.
They also said most of the people who got burnt had to run into the sea to quench the fire on them.
The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the University of Cape Coast hospital morgue while the five injured are receiving treatment at the same hospital.