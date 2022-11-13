26th GJA Awards: Full list of winners

The 26th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) came off on Saturday night at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.
Some journalists were rewarded for their exceptional works in the year under view.
This year's celebration was under the theme “Walking The Path Towards Ghana’s Economic Recovery: The Role Of The Media”.
TV3’s Portia Gabor was adjudged the 2021 Journalist of the Year. Her feature titled ‘Beggars Paradise’ – which aired on TV3 within the year under review – was adjudged the Best News Production for TV.
She also won the Health Journalist of the Year award with her feature titled ‘Health for Wealth’.
READ ALSO: TV3’s Portia Gabor is 2021 GJA Journalist of the Year
Award winners
Portia Gabor of TV3 won the GJA/PAV Ansah Journalist of the Year Award
News Reporting (Print)
Maclean Kwofi (Daily Graphic) – Covid-19 Protocol missing at Kotoka International Airport
News Reporting (Television)
Portia Gabor (TV3) - Beggar’s Paradise
News Reporting (Radio)
Ridwan K. Osman (EIB Network) -
News Reporting (Online)
Emmanuel Bonney (Graphic Online) – Invasion of street beggars in Accra
Features (Print)
Kester Aburam Korankye (Daily Graphic) – Attaining Efficient transport system, has the BRT collapsed
Features (TV)
Peggy Ama Donkor (GTV) - Highway Robbery in the far east of the Bono East Region
Features (Radio)
Mavis Ofei Akyeampong – Frontline workers
Features (Online)
Albert Oppong Mensah (GNA) – COP26: Why Ghana’s still voice
Documentary (TV)
Solomon Joojo Cobinna (Joy News) – Searching for the witch hunters
Best in Democracy Reporting
Seth J. Bokpe (Fourth Estate) – Testing the RTI Law
Sports
Juliet Bawuah (TV3) - Rugby at the beach
Education
Joseph Armstrong Alorgbey (TV3) - Contractor fails to hand over school block to community
Investigative Journalism
Francisca Enchill (Joy Prime / Freelance ) - Pay or die: Agony of pregnant women in hospitals
Photo Journalism
Geoffrey Buta (Ghanaian Times) – Five-hour downpour destruction
Business and Economics
Daryl Kwawu (Joy News) - The unemployment challenge
Environment and Science
Godwin Asediba (GHOne TV) - Sanitation crisis in public toilets
Health
Portia Gabor (TV3) - Wealth for health
Agriculture
Richard Kwadwo Nyarko (Joy News) - When the last fish is caught
Gender
Benedicta A. Gyimah (Ghanaian Times) - Cost of pesticides
Disability
Samuel Amoh (Adom TV) - Rejected over elephantiasis - the story of Aziz Entsie
Tourism
Beatrice Senaju (GBC) - Bomfobiri wildlife sanctuary, beauty in the wild
Road safety
Kester Aburam Korankye (Daily Graphic) - Indiscipline unabated, motorway without rules
Best TV/Radio Programme in Akan
Di Asa (Atinka TV)
Best TV/Radio Programme in Ga
Obonu FM
Best TV Programme in English
Newsfile (Joy News/Joy FM)
Special Award by GJA President
James Nortey (GJA Staff at the Ghana International Press Centre)
Female Journalist of the Year
Francisca Enchill (Joy Prime / Freelance)
Komla Dumor Most Promising Journalist Award
Emmanuel Koranteng (Joy News)
GJA/PAV Ansah Journalist of the Year
Portia Gabor (TV3)