26th GJA Awards: Full list of winners

By Vincent Ashitey
The 26th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) came off on Saturday night at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

Some journalists were rewarded for their exceptional works in the year under view.

This year's celebration was under the theme “Walking The Path Towards Ghana’s Economic Recovery: The Role Of The Media”.

TV3’s Portia Gabor was adjudged the 2021 Journalist of the Year. Her feature titled ‘Beggars Paradise’ – which aired on TV3 within the year under review – was adjudged the Best News Production for TV.

She also won the Health Journalist of the Year award with her feature titled ‘Health for Wealth’.

 Award winners

 

Portia Gabor of TV3 won the GJA/PAV Ansah Journalist of the Year Award

News Reporting (Print)

Maclean Kwofi (Daily Graphic) – Covid-19 Protocol missing at Kotoka International Airport

News Reporting (Television)

Portia Gabor (TV3) - Beggar’s Paradise

News Reporting (Radio)

Ridwan K. Osman (EIB Network) -

News Reporting (Online)

Emmanuel Bonney (Graphic Online) – Invasion of street beggars in Accra

Features (Print)

Kester Aburam Korankye (Daily Graphic) – Attaining Efficient transport system, has the BRT collapsed

Features (TV)

Peggy Ama Donkor (GTV) - Highway Robbery in the far east of the Bono East Region

Features (Radio)

Mavis Ofei Akyeampong – Frontline workers

Features (Online)

Albert Oppong Mensah (GNA) – COP26: Why Ghana’s still voice

Documentary (TV)

Solomon Joojo Cobinna (Joy News) – Searching for the witch hunters

Best in Democracy Reporting

Seth J. Bokpe (Fourth Estate) – Testing the RTI Law

Sports

Juliet Bawuah (TV3) - Rugby at the beach

Education

Joseph Armstrong Alorgbey (TV3) - Contractor fails to hand over school block to community

Investigative Journalism

Francisca Enchill (Joy Prime / Freelance ) - Pay or die: Agony of pregnant women in hospitals

Photo Journalism

Geoffrey Buta (Ghanaian Times) – Five-hour downpour destruction

Business and Economics

Daryl Kwawu (Joy News) - The unemployment challenge

Environment and Science

Godwin Asediba (GHOne TV) - Sanitation crisis in public toilets

Health

Portia Gabor (TV3) - Wealth for health

Agriculture

Richard Kwadwo Nyarko (Joy News) - When the last fish is caught

Gender

Benedicta A. Gyimah (Ghanaian Times) - Cost of pesticides

Disability

Samuel Amoh (Adom TV) - Rejected over elephantiasis - the story of Aziz Entsie

Tourism

Beatrice Senaju (GBC) - Bomfobiri wildlife sanctuary, beauty in the wild

Road safety

Kester Aburam Korankye (Daily Graphic) - Indiscipline unabated, motorway without rules

Best TV/Radio Programme in Akan

Di Asa (Atinka TV)

Best TV/Radio Programme in Ga

Obonu FM

Best TV Programme in English

Newsfile (Joy News/Joy FM)

Special Award by GJA President

James Nortey (GJA Staff at the Ghana International Press Centre)

Female Journalist of the Year

Francisca Enchill (Joy Prime / Freelance)

Komla Dumor Most Promising Journalist Award

Emmanuel Koranteng (Joy News)

GJA/PAV Ansah Journalist of the Year

Portia Gabor (TV3)