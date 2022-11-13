TV3’s Portia Gabor is 2021 GJA Journalist of the Year

Portia Gabor of TV3 has been adjudged the 2021 Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Journalist of the Year.
She beat off competition from Kester Aburam Korankye of the Daily Graphic and Francisca Enchill, a freelancer.
She received the accolade at the 26th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards Night held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.
Portia Gabor’s feature titled ‘Beggars Paradise’ – which aired on TV3 within the year under review – was adjudged the Best News Production for TV.
She was also adjudged the Health Journalist of the Year with her feature titled ‘Health for Wealth’.
She paid glowing tribute to the pacesetters of journalism in Ghana, especially the female journalists, as she received her award.
“You didn’t only set the pace for us but you broke the glass ceiling,” she stressed.
The 26th GJA Awards was on the theme: ‘Walking the Path Towards Ghana’s Economic Recovery: The Role of the Media’.
A number of dignitaries including the US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer and Justice of the Supreme Court (JSC) Yonny Kulendi were present at the event.