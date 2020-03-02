3 sustain gunshot injuries as Sogakope residents clash with police over death of Assemblymember

Some three persons have sustained gunshot injuries after angry Sogakope residents besieged a police station to protest the murder of their assemblymember.
Two of those who were shot are currently at the Sogakope District Hospital and the other at the Kumbulu hospital.
Report says the two of the three-shot were not part of the protestors.
A joint military and police team have been called to calm the situation and peace has been restored currently.
The irate youth have given the police three days to arrest the suspects in the gruesome murder.
READ ALSO: Find killers of Assemblymember within 3-days or the whole nation will face our wrath - Sogakope residents to police
They blocked the road and burnt tyres, they are angry with the police because they believe they do not react quickly to crime in the area.
The Assemblymember for Sogakope South, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli who’s also a Mobile Money merchant was shot and killed by suspected robbers at his residence Sunday dawn.
Reports say the victim fought back the suspects, numbering eight with one of them in a hood who tried to snatch his safe away. Several calls by the victim to the police went unanswered as the robbers spent about 45 minutes trying to break into his house, reports noted.
According to eyewitnesses “they used cement blocks and broke down his bulletproof and burglary proof doors, entered his home, and shot him several times; dismembering his body in gory fashion and of course, killing him”.
Other reports suggest neighbours were awoken by the loud gunshots at his residence but were scared and defenseless in the circumstances.
READ ALSO: Police begin investigations into murder of Sogakope Assemblymember
The wife and a child of the deceased were also injured and are currently at the emergency care at the Sogakope District Hospital.