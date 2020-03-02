Find killers of Assemblymember within 3-days or the whole nation will face our wrath - Sogakope residents to police

Residents of Sogakope have issued a 3-day ultimatum to the police to arrest killers of an assemblymember or the nation will face their wrath.
Addressing the press, an opinion leader, Maxwell Lukutor, has called on the police to immediately act.
He narrated how the police failed to act on distress calls in about six robbery incidents which resulted in the loss of lives and property, within the last two years.
He detailed the police usually delay and arrive at crime scenes when the robbers had completed their operations and left ”to shoot indiscriminately”.
The residents who staged a protest on Sunday morning and blocked the Sogakofe-Accra highway, following the murder the Sogakofe South Assemblymember, Marcus Mawutor Azahli, are promising worse actions should the police fail to bring the assailants to book.
Mr Lukutor said: "The Police should find the killers within 3 working days, the perpetrators of the crime must be found and brought to book, else we have decided to vent our pain and anger on the whole nation by blocking the Sogakope bridge and that is a way of communicating our displeasure of what has been happening in the community."
Mr Azahli, a mobile money merchant in Sogakope, was shot and stabbed to death at his residence, while some unknown amount of money contained in a save was stolen.
His wife sustained an injury from a knock on her head with a gun barrel and was stabbed on the shoulder, while their child was shot at.
Some bullet casings were removed from her head through an operation at the South Tongu District Hospital in Sogakofe where they are both receiving treatment.