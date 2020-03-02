Police begin investigations into murder of Sogakope Assemblymember

Police in the Volta Region has begun investigations into the death of the Sogakope South Assemblymember, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli who was shot and killed at his residence by suspected robbers.
The deceased, who doubled as a mobile money vendor was shot dead on Sunday dawn. According to reports indicated that the victim fought back the suspects, numbering eight with one of them in a hood they when tried to snatch his safe away. Again, one of the assailants was reportedly wearing a mask while the rest were bare-faced.
The wife and a child of the deceased were also injured and are currently at the emergency care at the Sogakope District Hospital.
Speaking on Starr FM today March 3 2020, Volta Regional Police PRO Corporal Prince Dovastse said: The Sogakope district police initially investigated this matter, but the regional command intervened which they have provided security and made arrangements to keep the woman safe because as she stands , she is a very critical person in our investigations into the matter and so we have added that extra value''.
On his part, the District Chief Executive Officer of the South Tongu assembly, Emmanuel Luis Agama convened an emergency meeting yesterday appealing to agitating youth in Sogakope to keep calm and allow police in the area to investigate the gruesome murder of the assemblyman.
Reports indicated that the youth in the area mounted blocked roads at the Sogakope border accusing the Police of failing to respond to the distress calls of the deceased during the attack.
Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the South Tongu district hospital morgue in Sogakope, pending an autopsy.
However, no arrest has so far been made.