364,098 to write 2019 WASSCE in Ghana

A total of 346,098 candidates from 987 public and private senior high schools (SHSs) will write the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates.
The candidates will write the examination at 707 centres throughout the country.
They will commence the WASSCE on Monday, April 15, 2019, with the administration of practical and theory papers.
The examination is expected to end June 7, 2019.
This year’s candidature (346,098) is made up of 170,867 males and 175,231 females.
The figure for the 2019 WASSCE is 9.2 per cent increase over the 2018 figure of 316,980 candidates.
“The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) wishes to assure members of the public that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure that the examination is conducted successfully. The public, especially candidates are hereby urged to be wary of the activities of website operators who peddle fake questions on social media presenting them as authentic papers,” a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, said.
The council, the statement said would solicit the support of all stakeholders, especially supervisors and invigilators in safeguarding the integrity of the examination.
It said candidates were advised to adhere to the rules and regulations of the examination and to refrain from engaging in any form of examination malpractice which could lead to the withholding or cancellation of their results, adding that “all candidates taking part in the examination will for the first time this year be biometrically verified to nip in the bud the increasing cases of impersonation recorded in school examinations”
Read also: Bole SHS student dies hours to WASSCE
It said all candidates could pass the examination without cheating.
The figure for the 2019 WASSCE is 9.2 per cent increase over the 2018 figure of 316,980 candidates.
“The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) wishes to assure members of the public that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure that the examination is conducted successfully. The public, especially candidates are hereby urged to be wary of the activities of website operators who peddle fake questions on social media presenting them as authentic papers,” a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, said.
The council, the statement said would solicit the support of all stakeholders, especially supervisors and invigilators in safeguarding the integrity of the examination.
It said candidates were advised to adhere to the rules and regulations of the examination and to refrain from engaging in any form of examination malpractice which could lead to the withholding or cancellation of their results, adding that “all candidates taking part in the examination will for the first time this year be biometrically verified to nip in the bud the increasing cases of impersonation recorded in school examinations”
It said all candidates could pass the examination without cheating.
Source: graphic