Bole SHS student dies hours to WASSCE

A final year student of the Bole Senior High School (SHS) in the Bole District of the Savannah Region has died barely 24-hours to the start of the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
According to media reports, the male student was confirmed dead at the Bole Hospital on Saturday, April 6, 2019, where he was on admission after complaining of stomach pains.
Unconfirmed reports indicate that the deceased stomach pains were triggered after eating mangoes and cashew nuts days earlier.
Authorities of the Bole Senior High School (SHS) have declined comment about the unfortunate development but sources reveal that a delegation has been dispatched to the family to inform them about the sudden demise of the student.
The 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) begins today, Monday 8 April 2019 at all exam centres across the country. The one-month-long exam which starts today will begin with the Basketry 3 project work.
The exam is expected to end on June 7, 2019.
For the first time in the exams, the candidates will be biometrically verified as part of measures to curb impersonation.
