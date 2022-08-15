4 arrested for refurbishing, selling abandoned LPG cylinders at North Kaneshie

Four suspects, a woman and three men have been arrested for dealing in old and abandoned LPG cylinders at Swanlake Masalachi, North Kaneshie in Accra.
The four were arrested in an operation by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service at Swanlake Masalachi.
The group’s Modus Operandi is to “get old cylinders, weld worn out metal portions together, spray them anew and send them for sale in the open market with blatant disregard to all LPG manufacturing safety and pressure testings protocols,” the GNFS disclosed.
The joint team retrieved several old LPG cylinders from the cartel.
Equipment used in committing the crime from the fabrication warehouse of the cartel were also retrieved by the joint team.