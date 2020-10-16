5 suspects arrested over murder of Mfantseman MP - Police Service announces

The Ghana Police Service has announced that some five persons have so far been arrested in connection with the murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantsiman Constituency, Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford.
The police in a Facebook post said the five are being taken through lawful Police procedures. Further updates will be given in due time.
The police have been working tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to book.
READ ALSO: 2 suspects arrested over murder of Mfantseman MP
Mr Hayford was shot by persons believed to be highway robbers in the early hours of October 9, on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road on his return from a campaign trip.
One week observation service for late Ekow Quansah Hayford was held of October 15, 2020.
The family has announced that the final funeral rites will be held from the 27th to 29th of November.
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) have replaced the late MP with his wife Mrs Ophelia Hayford as their Parliamentary Candidate for the upcoming elections.
John Boadu, General Secretary of the NPP says they engaged in a wide consultation before coming to a consensus on the decision to replace him with his wife.
The NPP sent a letter on October 12, 2020, to the EC to invoke section 13(4) of CI 127 to allow a 10-day extension of the nomination period within which period the party will file her name.
Ms Ophelia Hayford was an Assistant Superintendent of Police and has resigned from the Ghana Police Service.