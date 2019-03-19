5 things you did not know about Sam George

Sam Nartey George is a Ghanaian politician born on January 22 1985. He is also known as ''Dzata'' which literally means lion. He hails from Ahwiam-Old Ningo, in the Greater Accra Region.
-The Member of Parliament obtained a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST. He acquired Bachelor of Laws LLB from the University of London.
-Sam George served as an Assistant Director at the Office of the head of civil service from 2010-2014. He also served as a communication specialist in the Office of the President from 2014-2016.
-Sam Nartey George is the current MP for Ningo Prampram who defeated the long-serving Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Mr Enoch Teye Mensah popularly known as ET Mensah to represent the party in the 2016 parliamentary elections for Ningo-Prampram constituency.
-The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram beat ET Mensah by 4,910 votes representing 63.4 per cent of valid votes cast. Sam George ended the Parliamentary career of Mr ET Mensah who has been in Parliament since 1997. E.T. Mensah polled 2,831 votes representing 36.5 per cent of valid votes cast.
-Sam George is married to Vera with one child.
Vera, Sam George's Wife
Sam George and his wife
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Prampram, Sam Dzata George, was assaulted by some masked from the National Security during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Mr George’s assault was captured on video. This and many other issues including the violence that characterized the Ayawaso consistency on the day of elections necessitated government to set up the Emile short Commission to investigate the violence which occurred.