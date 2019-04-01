€55m approved by cabinet for Kumasi road infrastructure

Cabinet has approved a 55 million Euro Facility for the rehabilitation of 100-kilometre road infrastructure for some towns in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region.
According to the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the facility is a credit agreement between the Government of Ghana and the Deutsche Bank meant for Auxiliary Infrastructure of Kumasi Inner-city Roads.
Speaking a press briefing Sunday, Mr Oppong Nkrumah added that it was a commercial agreement between the Ministry of Roads and Highways and a Construction firm, Contracta Construction UK for the Implementation of the project.
The scope of works to be undertaken as part of the projects include the rehabilitation of roads in the following towns:
|
Bantama Sub metro
|
13.23 km
|
Kwadaso
|
11.60 km
|
Manhyia
|
8.98 km
|
Oforikrom
|
10.61 km
|
Suame
|
12.01 km
|
Subin
|
13.25 km
|
Asokwa
|
11.25 km
|
Nhyiaeso
|
10.13 km
|
Tafo Pankrono
|
8.96 km
|
Total
|
100 km
He said: "In addition, several key activities would be undertaken under the Priority Road Infrastructure Projects. These include rehabilitation and upgrading of selected roads, provision of Traffic Management and Pedestrian Safety Facilities including road-line marking and installation of road markings, traffic signs and traffic control devices, rehabilitation of drainage facilities".
"After Parliament’s consideration and approval, the project is expected to be completed within a period of twenty-four months from the commencement date.
"The rehabilitation of these roads in the already mentioned towns and communities is in accordance with government’s recognition of good road infrastructure as a critical facilitator for rapid socio-economic development.
"It is our hope that the completion of these projects will reduce and improve waiting and travel times within the Kumasi Metropolis with consequent reduction in poverty and enhanced development in our dear nation".
