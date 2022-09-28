Prime News Ghana

6 fire service officers involved in road crash at Dormaa

By Vincent Ashitey
Six officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) are receiving treatment at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital in the Bono Region.

The officers are reported to have been responding to a crash on the Dormaa-Berekum road when their vehicle got involved in a crash on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

In a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations of the Ghana National Fire Service, ACFO 1, Timothy Osafo-Affum, the cause of the crash in which the vehicle of the fire officers somersaulted, is unknown yet.

"The Pierce Fire Engine got involved in a road crash while responding to an accident involving a cargo truck and a tricycle on the main Dormaa-Berekum road earlier this afternoon at 1314 hours."

