Former United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan died in Switzerland, Saturday morning after a short illness at 80 years
.
Kofi Annan was born into an aristocratic family in Ghana on April 8, 1938.
He attended a number of schools and colleges, studying international relations in the United States and Switzerland.
Below are 7 quotes of the late Kofi Annan we’ll forever cherish
1. To live is to choose. But to choose well, you must know who you are and what you stand for, where you want to go and why you want to get there.
2. There is no development strategy more beneficial to society as a whole - women and men alike - than the one which involves women as central players.
3. We cannot wait for governments to do it all. Globalization operates on Internet time. Governments tend to be slow-moving by nature because they have to build political support for every step.
4. I have always believed that on important issues, the leaders must lead. Where the leaders fail to lead, and people are really concerned about it, the people will take the lead and make the leaders follow.
5. Many African leaders refuse to send their troops on peace-keeping missions abroad because they probably need their armies to intimidate their own populations.
6. It has been said that arguing against globalization is like arguing against the laws of gravity.
7. Knowledge is power. Information is liberating. Education is the premise of progress, in every society, in every family.