75 seats should be given to women in Parliament -Dep. Minister designate

The Deputy Minister designate for Land and Natural Resources, Naana Eyiah Quansah has appealed to President Akufo-Addo and members of Parliament to reserve 75 seats in the house for women.
Naana Eyiah Quansah made this statement during her vetting before the Appointment Committee of Parliament saying she will be grateful if women are given the opportunity in Parliament to occupy 75 seats.
According to her, women should be given 75 seats out of the 275 seats in Parliament.
She stated that “We are 275 in parliament. We are pleading if the President will heed and if all the parties will hear at least, they should give 75 seats to we the women”.
The Chairman of the appointments committee, Joseph Osei-Owusu reacting to her plea stated that the 75 seats should be earned through hard work and competitions and not “reservations”.
READ ALSO:We have capable women who can perform in gov't - Child Resource and Research Ghana
He added that any woman who wants a parliamentary seat, precisely his, would have to compete with him for it.
He said: “I’m not willing to give my seat to any woman, if she deserves it, she can compete… I think women have had sufficient support and they say what men can do, they can do better.”
He, however, challenged Ghanaians, particularly women in parliament to work harder if they aspire to hold any political position in the country.