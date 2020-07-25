Prime News Ghana

8 more die as Ghana's COVID-19 case count hits 31,057

By Mutala Yakubu
Ghana's COVID-19 case count has now reached 31,057.

This was after the country recorded some new 691 cases.

Per the latest update on Friday, July 25, 2020, 27,801 persons have been discharged/recovered.

This leaves the country’s active cases at 3,095 while the deaths have jumped to 161.

Regional breakdown of confirmed cases

The Greater Accra remains top of the chart with over 16,000 cases.

Greater Accra Region – 16,068

Ashanti Region – 7,267

Western Region – 2,467

Central Region – 1,328

Eastern Region – 1,214

Volta Region – 568

Bono Region – 421

Bono East Region – 413

Northern Region – 302

Western North Region – 298

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 172

Ahafo Region – 116

Upper West Region – 75

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9