8 more die as Ghana's COVID-19 case count hits 31,057

Ghana's COVID-19 case count has now reached 31,057.
This was after the country recorded some new 691 cases.
Per the latest update on Friday, July 25, 2020, 27,801 persons have been discharged/recovered.
This leaves the country’s active cases at 3,095 while the deaths have jumped to 161.
READ ALSO: Photos: Dr Bawumia commissions the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre
Regional breakdown of confirmed cases
The Greater Accra remains top of the chart with over 16,000 cases.
Greater Accra Region – 16,068
Ashanti Region – 7,267
Western Region – 2,467
Central Region – 1,328
Eastern Region – 1,214
Volta Region – 568
Bono Region – 421
Bono East Region – 413
Northern Region – 302
Western North Region – 298
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 172
Ahafo Region – 116
Upper West Region – 75
Savannah Region – 57
North East Region – 9