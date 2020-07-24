Photos: Dr Bawumia commissions the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre

GFA meets Premier League clubs today The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will today hold a virtual meeting with all…

Producer Price Inflation records marginal increase for June The Producer Price Inflation for June 2020 has recorded a marginal increase.

South Africa closes state schools as coronavirus cases rise State schools in South Africa will close for four weeks from Monday as part of…

Pilots announced for return of spectators to elite sports events The Government of the United Kingdom suspended all sports events early this…