We're about to enter a critical phase of Covid-19 fight, 15,000 test results expected this week - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says the country is about to enter the critical phase of the Covid-19 fight in the coming days.
In a late-night address on Sunday, April 5, President Akufo-Addo disclosed that the Ghana Health Service is due to receive test results of 15, 384 persons who have been identified through contact tracing.
"We are about to enter a critical phase of our fight in the coming week, as the Ghana Health Service is due to receive the results of some 15, 384 out of 19, 276 persons who had been reached through contact tracing."
He explained that the test results will determine the next line of action for the government in terms of fighting the pandemic.
"It is the result of these tests that will determine our future cause of actions. Government's policy and measures will continue to be driven by the science in this matter.."
Gov't to absorb water bills of Ghanaians for the next 3 months
President Akufo-Addo has announced that the government will absorb the water bills of all Ghanaians for the next 3 months.
This means that citizens will not pay water bills for April, May and June.
According to President Akufo-Addo, the Ghana Water Company and the Electricity Company of Ghana have been directed to ensure a stable supply of water and electricity.
He added that there will no disconnection during the lockdown period. All public and private-owned water tankers will work to provide water to vulnerable communities in the lockdown areas.