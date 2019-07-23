The disrespect for political officeholders is getting 'nauseating' - Ursula Owusu on intern saga

Commenting on the latest development concerning the Adom FM intern and the Sanitation Minister, the Minister for Communications, says the disrespect for political officeholders is getting disgusting.
According to the Ursula Owusu who doubles as a Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency, in a Facebook post she said getting into the office of a minister anywhere in the world without an appointment is not allowed and that in ''Ghana the minister will be roasted because they are public officers so should be at everyone's beck and call.''
Ursula Owusu also stated that an intern or trainee should not be sent to interview anyone or interact with senior officials without supervision.
Her latest reactions follow the Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah's comment speaking angrily to a Multimedia (Adom FM) intern, emphasising, her request for an interview is disrespectful because she is an intern.
‘Who gave you permission to call me to speak to me directly like that?’‘You don’t respect…please go off’ .
The Multimedia intern wanted to get the ministry’s reaction to reports, persons caught littering are ordered to pick up the litter or sweep streets.
Below are excerpts of her post on Facebook
''You can't just pick up the phone and insist on an interview without prior arrangement and the media house must send the appropriately trained personnel to conduct the interview. An intern must be supervised by a superior when out on the field to ensure they acquire the right on the job skills. Even as a qualified lawyer doing my pupillage in Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co, I was supervised by a senior lawyer and never let loose on my own to deal with clients for fear of making mistakes that might cost the firm.
''And they apologise when they step out of line instead of blaming those who insist on the right thing being done. An intern or trainee should not be sent to interview anyone or interact with senior officials without supervision. A minister is not the training ground for an intern. You crawl before you stand and walk.''
''Thank you Hon Cecilia Abena Dapaah for calling the young intern out and reminding the media house which committed this faux pas of some basic tenets of their profession. In these days of fake news and chronic misreporting, it is critical that we do not expose our public officials to ridicule just because some budding journalists want to make headlines,'' she added.
Ursula Owusu also stated that the required processes should be taken through to acquire the right skills in any profession. Again, she lauded the professionals in the media industry for their contribution to journalism
''Maybe we are no longer interested inaccurate reportage and any soundbite or noise will do, but in the final analysis, quality work will always stand out and be rewarded. It pays to take time to learn well and acquire the right skills in any profession, including journalism. I salute Paul Ansah, Sefa Kayi Sakyi-Addo, Afenyi-Dadzie et al..''
