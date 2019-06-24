A/R : Chief arrested for supervising the lynching of a driver's mate

The chief of Pakuso, Nana Boakye II has been arrested for allegedly supervising the lynching and burning of a 20-year-old mate in the Ashanti Region.
According to reports, the deceased was suffering from high fever and was undergoing medical treatment. In the course of treatment, he left home and entered into the chief's palace.
The chief upon seeing the young man in his house pulled a gun and fired two (2) warning shots. The young man did not move and declined to move out of the palace. The chief shouted,'' thief'' and some community members came to the palace, lynched the young man and burnt him in the presence of the chief.
Speaking to Starr FM, an uncle to the deceased, Mr Appiah narrating the incidence said they are not ready to bury the deceased until justice prevails.
''Our son was murdered and the police were joking with it. Our people got angry and went to where the incident occurred and vandalized properties. The chief came out with a gun and gave warning shots for my people to stop and leave there. We are not ready for the body of our member until we see justice ''.
Meanwhile, two members of the community have also been arrested in connection to the murder of the 20-year-old mate.