A/R: GWCL announces interruption in water supply, check out the areas to be affected

The Ghana Water Company has announced that there will be an interruption in water supply to some areas in the Ashanti Region on May 17, 2020.
In a release, the GWCL said the interruption will be from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm on May 17, 2020, due to a maintenance work been carried out.
They advised the public to store enough water and also assured that there will be normalcy of supply when work is done.
Ghanaians are currently enjoying free water supply as the government announced that it has absorbed the water bills of all persons for three months that is April, May and June.
GHANA WATER COMPANY LIMITED
15TH MAY, 2020
ANNOUNCEMENT
Management of Ghana Water Company Limited Ashanti Production wishes to inform its cherished customers, that, there will be an interruption in water supply on Sunday,17th May 2020 from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm for an emergency maintenance work on the 36'' Transmission Pipe Line at Suame.
AFFECTED AREAS:
Suame
Krofrom
Dichemso
Manhyia
Asawase
Sewaba
Aboabo
Asafo
Adum
KNUST and its environs
Ayigya
Abrepo
Kwadaso
Patase
Santase
Nhyiaeso
Ahodwo
Ahensan
Atonsu
Gyenyase etc
Customers in the affected areas are therefore being advised to store enough water before the interruption.
Water Supply will, however, be restored to normalcy as soon as the maintenance work is completed.
Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.
Thank you
PR/Communications Dept.