A/R : Police arrest most wanted criminal in Kumasi

The Ashanti regional Police anti-robbery task force has arrested Baba Musah one of the alleged deadly armed robbers in the region.
Baba Musah until his arrest has been on the Police command’s wanted list for more than six years dating from the era of COP Kofi Nathan Boakye.
The suspect according to the regional police command was arrested yesterday at Sawaba, a suburb in the Asokore Mampong municipality around 4 pm.
Police sources say several robberies and violent crime including murder cases have been filed against the suspect.
The Ashanti regional Police command will at a later date brief the media on the arrest of Baba Musah.
Credit: Starr online