A/R: Police arrest suspected car snatching gang

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested three persons suspected to be involved in car snatching activities in the region.
The suspects, Papa Yaw Owusu 27, Enoch Amponsah 40, and Henry Inkoom 33, who reside at Pankrono-Estates, Tafo-Ahenbronum, all in Kumasi, and Ashale-Botwe, a suburb in the Greater Accra region, respectively, were arrested by the Asante Mampong Police.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Godwin Ahianyo told the media in Kumasi, that the three, who are known car stealing syndicate, always prey on the desire of car dealers to sell their cars, to steal from them.
He said the suspects planned to deceive car dealers into believing that they would buy the cars after test driving, but end up stealing the vehicles.
ASP Ahianyo said the Asante Mampong Police had a tipoff that the suspects, who had stolen a vehicle in Kumasi, were hiding towards the area and mounted a search which led to their arrest.
He appealed to car dealers to keep evidence of prospective buyers, preferably, take their pictures with the cars to help the police trace and arrest such criminals.
ASP Ahianyo advised residents to be cautious in order to reduce the incidence of car snatching which was increasing at an alarming rate in the region.
He said often the police found it difficult to retrieve the stolen vehicles for their owners because the criminals dismantle and sell the car parts to unsuspecting spare parts dealers and mechanics.
