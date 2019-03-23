A/R: Police arrests 6 in connection with murder of 2 women at Abrepo

Police in the Ashanti Region has arrested six persons in connection with the murder of two women at Abrepo.
The two bodies which were found in an abandoned house near a stream are yet to be identified by the police. The police are also calling on the public to provide useful information to assist investigations.
In an interview with Starr News, Abrepo Police Commander, Superintendent Twum Barimah also said the bodies have been deposited to the Komfo Anokye mortuary
''We have caused some arrest. But with those arrested, we cannot get concrete proof as to whether they are the people who committed the act .We appeal to the public that anybody who has information on that issue should come to the police commander and tell us. Now we don't know their names, identity and where they come from. We have deposited the body at the Komfo Anokye mortuary. The pathologist have to conduct post-mortem to know the cause of death.We have picked 6 people and conducting investigation''.
The Ashanti Deputy Regional Minister, Elizabeth Agyeman who visited the scene also described the situation as worrying and shameful. She also suggested the victims are commercial sex workers.
''The job they are doing no one knows, we don't even know the kind of work they do .Some stand in front of hotels and all that chasing men in the night.If you caution them they don't listen but rather focus on what they do. Look at how they are lying down, shameful, they are naked and everything is off,''Elizabeth Agyeman stated.
