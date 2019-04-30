A/R: Police assures Indian nationals of adequate protection

Indian nationals and other expatriates in the Ashanti Region have been given assurance by the Regional Police Command of adequate security and protection in a meeting held on Monday, April 29, 2019.
The Police Command charged the foreign nationals to go about their business without fear and this comes on the back of the recent abduction of an Indian in Kumasi.
Umpakan Chodri a thirty-year-old Indian businessman was rescued almost 24 hours after unknown persons bundled him into their car and took him to an undisclosed location.
The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of $500,000 in bitcoins. This has caused fear among some expatriates in the Ashanti Region but Police have assured them of their safety.
The Police met with over 400 members of the Indian community in Kumasi to discuss security.
COP Kwasi Mensah Duku, the Regional Police Commander, assured them of the police command's resolve to provide them adequate security.
"We assure our brothers the Indian Community that they shouldn't panic. They shouldn't entertain any fears...we are very strong on the ground.
"They should have our support; at any point in time that they need our assistance, they should not hesitate and call upon us to support them," he said.
He also assured them that his outfit will implement some of the suggestions they (Indian community) made during the meeting.
"They also made some suggestions and contributions. We've noted all of them and we've assured them that we are going to implement all the suggestions and contributions that they've made."
Community members who attended the meeting expressed satisfaction at police effort to arrest the kidnappers.
"The Crime Officer gave us a detailed brief on the investigations which is ongoing and they hope to find the suspects and they also hope to make sure justice is done," says Head of the Indian Community in Kumasi, Avinash Lakhani.
The Police say they are still investigating the issue and no arrest has so far has been made.
Some senior officers in attendance were Deputy Regional Commander, DCOP Fred Adu Anim, Staff Officer, Superintendent James Osei Acheampong, Supt Caesar Abanga, in charge of Operations and his deputy ASP Mireku as well as Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo.