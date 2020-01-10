A/R : Police begin probe into the death of NDC's Linford Owuo

The Ghana Police Service has begun investigations into the death of NDC's Linford Owuo, popularly known as Siddi in the Ashanti Region.
Manhyia Divisional Commander, ACP Kweku Boah speaking to Joy FM said they will rely on postmortem to determine the cause of death.
"We had a phone call from a relative that since Sunday they have been looking for him but they couldn't find him, they came to tell us that they can smell some unpleasant things from his room and also see some flies from the windows of the room so we went there forced the door opened and there he was dead, we've taken the body to the community mortuary for preservation and autopsy, to say it is or not a natural death it will depend on what the pathologist tells us."
His death
A vociferous member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region, Linford Owuo was found dead in his room Wednesday morning [January 8. 2020], at Adankwame near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region
Family members reportedly found his body at dawn and reported the incident to the police.
There have been conflicting reports about his death with some family sources alleging that he went missing some three days ago and was only found dead in his room Wednesday morning.
There are other reports suggesting he had not been well for some time now.
Owuo had expressed interest in the NDC parliamentary primaries in the Subin constituency of Kumasi and had even gone ahead to print and paste posters in the constituency.
The NDC is yet to open nominations in the constituency and so there is no candidate for the party.
The Subin seat has since January 1997 been held by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
In a press statement confirming the death, the NDC Subin Constituency Secretary, Justice Anaman, said it was a sorrowful moment for the party.
"Mr. Owuo was also known publicly as Siddi had expressed interest in picking forms to contest the parliamentary primaries.
"He was a committed and dedicated member of the party whose demise is devastating to the entire party within the Subin Constituency," the statement said.