A/R: Police officer shot dead by armed robbers

A Police officer has been shot dead by armed robbers in the in Ashanti region.
The officer is said to be with the Manso Nkwanta Divisional Command.
According to reports, the incident happened on Monday, August 19, 2019.
The police officer was in a private vehicle with his friend who is a Gold dealer when the robbers pounced on them leading to the death of the police officer.
Speaking to Ultimate FM’s Isaac Bediako, Mr. Kusi said the body has been left at the morgue at a nearby hospital.
Meanwhile, the Ashanti regional Police commander has confirmed that some officers have been deployed to the community to commence investigations into the incident.
Last month, armed robbers attacked a police checkpoint and shot dead a female officer in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region.
The female officer was among three others who were stationed at a checkpoint close to a fuel filling station
The robbers after attacking the officers also stole weapons belonging to them.
The incident happened close to the Star filling station around 10 p.m. on according to sources.
The sources said empty shells recovered from the scene of the incident show the robbers used G3 weapons in the attack.
The four robbers, according to approached the checkpoint in an ash-coloured saloon car and were signalled to stop.
The robbers who were all armed, dressed in military camouflage and wearing face masks and dessert boots suddenly got down and shot at one of the female police officers killing her instantly.
The other policewoman, in her attempt to take cover, stumbled and fell and her weapon together with that of the deceased were taken by the robbers.
The third officer who had then taken cover fired at the robbers but the robbers managed to escape with the two weapons.
READ ALSO:
- N/R: Robbers attack police at checkpoint, kill female officer
- Murder of police officer: More suspects arrested in Tamale